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Kerala CM deadlock enters day 10; anti-Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posters surface in Wayanad

The resentment among Congress coalition partners came out further on Wednesday with RSP leader Shibu Baby John strongly criticising the Congress.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:11 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiIndian politcsKerala CMKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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