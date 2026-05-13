<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As AICC's indecision on Kerala Chief Minister entered the tenth day on Wednesday, posters accusing party top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>and Priyanka Gandhi appeared in Wayanad.</p><p><br>The posters in English criticised the AICC leaders in view of reports that AICC general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> was the front runner to the Chief Minister post.</p><p><br>"Mr Rahul and Priyanka. Forgot Wayanad. You won't win again from here. KC might be your bag bearer. But people of Kerala will never forgive you,' thus goes the posters that appeared near the Congress district committee office.</p>.Congress summons former state party chiefs to discuss Kerala CM pick; IUML backs Satheesan.<p>While Rahul won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat twice with a thumping majority, Priyanka contested in the by-poll following Rahul's resignation in 2024 and won with a huge margin of 4.10 lakh in her electoral debut.</p><p><br>The resentment among <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> coalition partners came out further on Wednesday with RSP leader Shibu Baby John strongly criticising the Congress. "We have been telling the Congress to ensure that the sheen of the huge mandate given by people was not taken off. I am limiting my words as we have to work together," he said.</p><p><br>The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state leadership meeting on Wednesday decided to wait for the AICC decision. Party leader P K Kunhalikutty said that the party entrusted party supremo Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to take further steps after the AICC's decision came.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | KC, RC or VD? As state waits for new CM, Congress MLAs' choice leaked .<p><strong>Supporters gear up for celebration</strong></p><p><br>As the Chief Minister announcement is expected soon, supporters of V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are ready for celebrations.</p><p><br>While party workers and local Congress leaders in large numbers have been turning up at Satheesan's house at Aluva in Kochi since noon, many supporters of Ramesh Chennithala are eagerly awaiting at his house in Thiruvananthapuram. </p><p><br>Many party workers have gathered at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram as well as at party offices across the state.</p>