Kerala CM decision drags on as Congress high command seeks wider consultations: What we know so far

<p>It has been more than week since the results for the Kerala Assembly elections were announced. While the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led UDF managed to make a comeback in the state with a thumping victory, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>is still waiting for its new chief minister. </p><p>Amid the uncertainty over the selection of new Kerala CM, the Congress high command will seek the opinions of former KPCC presidents and working presidents on Tuesday before taking a final decision on the matter.</p><p>Let's have a look at what we know so far about the Kerala CM race. </p>.<p><strong>Leaders called to Delhi</strong></p><p>Leaders who have been called to Delhi by the central leadership include former KPCC presidents V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran and M M Hassan.</p>.<p>The party has also asked senior MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and working presidents P C Vishnunath, Shafi Parambil and A P Anil Kumar to come to Delhi.</p>.What's in store for new UDF govt amid Kerala CM impasse.<p>Discussions will be held with them on Tuesday, and a decision is expected soon, party sources said.</p>.<p>The three main contenders for the post of chief minister are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.</p>.<p><strong>Satheesan closest to finish line?</strong></p><p>The central leadership is holding wider consultations as the uncertainty continues even after party observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik met Congress MLAs and gathered their views, following which the leadership held discussions with the three main contenders for the post and KPCC president Sunny Joseph.</p>.<p>The high command's decision to seek the opinions of former KPCC presidents has raised hopes in the camp of Satheesan, who also enjoys strong grassroots support among UDF workers, backed by key ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).</p>.<p>At least two former KPCC presidents -- Sudheeran and Muraleedharan -- are said to be of the view that public sentiment should be taken into consideration before deciding the new chief minister.</p>.<p>The stand being taken by the IUML reflects public sentiment, the Satheesan camp claims.</p>.<p>They also argue that if Venugopal is given the post, the UDF will have to face two by-elections -- one to elect him to the Assembly and another to elect a new MP for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat currently represented by Venugopal. According to them, that would be highly risky under the prevailing political conditions in the state.</p><p><strong>Venugopal camp claims support of most MLAs</strong></p><p>The working presidents, who have been called to Delhi, are believed to belong to Venugopal's camp.</p>.<p>The Venugopal camp claims that the AICC general secretary (Organisation) enjoys the support of most elected MLAs and is a strategist capable of ensuring UDF victories in the by-elections. His camp also claims that most of the Congress MPs from Kerala also support Venugopal.</p>.<p><strong>Chennithala banks on experience </strong></p><p>The Chennithala camp says he is the senior most leader who has always stood by the party and the Nehru-Gandhi family like a rock, even during difficult times.</p>.<p>Citing his experience, they point out that many leaders who worked with or under him during his tenure as national president of the NSU(I) and Youth Congress have gone on to become chief ministers of other states or union ministers.</p>.<p>They argue that denying the senior leader an opportunity this time would be an injustice to him.</p>.<p>His camp also claims that, in keeping with party discipline, his supporters have not engaged in poster wars or street demonstrations, unlike the supporters of Satheesan or Venugopal.</p>.<p><strong>BJP slams UDF over delay</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised the Congress for failing to decide on the chief minister even after securing the support of 63 MLAs and three independents -- a total of 66 members on its own -- and alleged that the delay was due to the Congress high command being afraid of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and the Muslim League.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post, BJP former state president K Surendran said: "Even after having the support of 63 MLAs and three independents -- a total of 66 members on their own -- whom is the Congress high command afraid of when it comes to announcing the Chief Minister? The answer is very simple-- Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim League. Anyone with basic common sense can understand that they are the ones creating all this uproar." He further alleged that whoever is eventually declared chief minister would, after landing at Karipur airport, make his first visit to the residence of the Panakkad Thangal, the supreme leader of the Muslim League.</p>.<p>Apparently referring to members of the Hindu and Christian communities who voted for the UDF, he said that "the secular majority and the stepmotherly treated minority that voted for them will only have to endure this for the next five years as well." </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>