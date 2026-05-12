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Kerala CM decision drags on as Congress high command seeks wider consultations: What we know so far

Let's have a look at what we know so far about the Kerala CM race and who might be closest to the finish line.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:44 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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