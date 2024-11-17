Home
Kerala CM denounces IUML leaders' meeting with Sandeep Varier

The CM also accused the media of "glorifying" Varier joining the grand old party without mentioning his name.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:03 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 11:03 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

