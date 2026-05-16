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Kerala CM-designate Satheesan meets Venugopal; dismisses reports of differences amid cabinet talks

Satheesan also met senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was in the race for the CM’s post, before visiting Venugopal’s residence.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaUDFV D Satheesan

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