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Kerala CM-designate Satheesan opts for lean convoy, cites public inconvenience

He made the remarks after announcing the names of 20 Cabinet ministers who will be sworn in along with him on Monday.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

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