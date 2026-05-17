<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday described himself as a “Nehruvian socialist” and said that reducing public inconvenience was a key reason behind his decision to maintain a smaller security convoy.</p>.<p>He made the remarks after announcing the names of 20 Cabinet ministers who will be sworn in along with him on Monday.</p>.<p>Responding to a question on avoiding a large CM’s convoy, Satheesan said he had asked the police to limit the escort, though certain security protocols could not be avoided.</p>.Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony.<p>“I want only a three-vehicle escort. Earlier, there used to be convoys of around 30 vehicles, including an ambulance. But I am not blaming any CM. It is part of the Z-plus security category provided to the chief minister, which is also monitored by the union government,” he said.</p>.<p>He said his perspective was shaped by the experience of the common man.</p>.<p>“If I think from the perspective of someone witnessing a convoy of 30 to 40 vehicles on the road, I would feel agitated. If I were made to wait for half an hour or an hour for such a convoy to pass, how would it feel? That is why I do not want a large convoy,” he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan added that his decision also came from imagining himself stuck on the road during an emergency because of VIP movement.</p>.<p>“It is not about projecting myself as simple or humble,” he said.</p>.<p>Recalling a visit to Melbourne, he said he was struck by the sight of a defence minister and his family driving themselves to a shopping mall without heavy security.</p>.<p>“I was astonished to see it. I hope there will be a time when such a situation is possible in Kerala as well,” he said.</p>.<p>He noted that factors such as strikes and roadblocks in the state also affect the movement of chief ministers and ministers.</p>.<p>“I will not say that my predecessors did anything wrong by using more vehicles. They reached their positions after going through difficult circumstances. I am not blaming Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that different chief ministers have different styles and circumstances.</p>.<p>Satheesan said he is open to criticism and willing to correct himself if feedback has merit.</p>.<p>“I believe the media should act as a corrective force. I know there will be criticism when tough decisions are taken for the good of the state,” he said.</p>.<p>He sought the cooperation of the media as the UDF government aims to usher in a new phase of governance in Kerala.</p>.<p>“I am a Nehruvian socialist,” he said, recalling Jawaharlal Nehru’s association with legendary cartoonist Shankar.</p>.<p>He acknowledged that shortcomings may arise but said they can be corrected.</p>.<p>After the interaction, Satheesan took selfies with journalists and photojournalists before leaving the venue. </p>