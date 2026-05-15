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Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan meets Pinarayi Vijayan, calls on senior leaders in Thiruvananthapuram

Satheesan has been meeting senior leaders since Thursday after being named the chief minister by the AICC.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanV D SatheesanKerala GovernorKerala electionsKerala CM

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