Kerala CM, Leader of Opposition express condolences over demise of solider killed in Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of CRPF soldier R Vishnu who was killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Vishnu was attached to the Central Reserve Police Force’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA.

In his condolence message, Vijayan said he was sharing the grief of the deceased soldier's family members.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, paid his respects to the departed soldier and said his sacrifice to the country would be remembered forever.