Kerala CM orders closure of educational institutions amid heatwave preparations

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, about 38 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur, and around 37 degrees Celsius in the remaining districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod from Thursday till May 6.

With regard to the monsoon-related preparedness, the CM directed the holding of a meeting under the leadership of the collector in the presence of the minister in-charge of the district to discuss the matters to be done first as part of the pre-rains cleaning work, it said.

Local self-government bodies should start pre-monsoon cleaning on an urgent basis in order to clear blockages in drains, culverts, and small canals before the onset of the rains, he directed.

Not allowing garbage to pile up, ensuring mosquito control, preparing buildings to be used as relief camps, releasing excess water from rivers and canals into the ocean, and clearing obstructions from the regulators and spillways of dams were the other directions issued by Vijayan in the meeting, the CMO statement said.

Besides that, he also ordered that trees, branches, hoardings and posts that may pose a danger to people should be removed before the rains.

Hazard warnings should be displayed at tourist attractions and awareness created among the public living in hilly areas prone to landslides, he added.