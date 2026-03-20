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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on CPI(M) defectors, slams growing 'ambitions'

The CM said that the tendency of growing "parliamentary ambitions" had emerged among some cadres.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:12 IST
KeralaCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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