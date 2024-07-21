Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles over death of boy infected with Nipah

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah in Malappuram.

Vijayan said all efforts were made to save the teenager.

State Health Minister Veena George informed that the 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was under treatment at Kozhikode medical college for Nipah infection, died on Sunday.