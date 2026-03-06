<p>Kozhikode, Kerala: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Friday carried out the "first blast" ceremony for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a> twin tunnel road project at Maripuzha.</p>.<p>Vijayan, accompanied by Ministers P A Muhammad Riyas and A K Saseendran, MLA Linto Joseph and Syro-Malabar Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, reached Maripuzha, where he initiated the blast procedure.</p>.<p>After he switched on the system, explosives placed at the entrance of one of the tubes of the proposed tunnel were detonated.</p>.<p>Vijayan also spoke with engineers about the project and the works to be initiated in the coming days.</p>.Kerala's Sabari rail project inching towards reality after nearly three decades.<p>The tunnel road project will connect the Annakkampoyil area in Kozhikode district with Meppadi in Wayanad, covering a total distance of 8.73 km and is expected to ease long-standing travel difficulties faced by people in the hill district.</p>.<p>Funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a cost of Rs 2,134.5 crore, the project is expected to be completed within four years.</p>.<p>It is being executed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), while the construction works are being carried out by Dilip Buildcon Ltd of Bhopal.</p>.<p>Last month, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted Stage-II clearance for the project, permitting diversion of over 17 hectares of forest land for construction activities. </p>