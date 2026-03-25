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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan highlights steps to protect high-range communities, blames Centre for legal hurdles

Financial aid has been ensured for those suffering serious injuries or disabilities in the human-wildlife conflict.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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