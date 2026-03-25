<p>Kottayam (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Wednesday reached out to the high-range communities ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls and said his government has taken legal and financial measures to safeguard their lives and livelihoods, despite hurdles posed by the central laws.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Kanjirappally, Vijayan said human-wildlife conflict in the hilly regions has emerged as a serious social issue directly affecting people's lives and livelihoods in the state.</p>.<p>“The state government has been continuously intervening in this matter. However, the Centre’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, remains a major hurdle, limiting the state’s ability to act independently,” he said.</p>.<p>He noted that despite repeated requests, the Centre has not permitted the state to declare wild boars as vermin.</p>.From CM Pinarayi Vijayan to footballer Sharafali: CPI(M) unveils Kerala poll line-up.<p>“The law was brought in by the Congress, and the BJP government has failed to introduce necessary amendments, further complicating the issue,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Vijayan said that within these limitations, the state government has moved forward without abandoning the people.</p>.<p>He pointed out that the Assembly had passed amendments to wildlife and forest laws, empowering the Chief Wildlife Warden to take action against animals that pose threats to human life. However, these bills are yet to receive central approval.</p>.<p>Highlighting relief measures, he said compensation for families of those killed in wildlife attacks has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh in the state.</p>.<p>Assistance of Rs four lakh has also been extended to victims of deaths caused by attacks from snakes, bees, and similar incidents.</p>.CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes HC order staying release of 'The Kerala Story 2'.<p>Financial aid has been ensured for those suffering serious injuries or disabilities in the human-wildlife conflict.</p>.<p>On the buffer zone issue, Vijayan said the state adopted a stand to protect inhabited areas and succeeded in securing a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, excluding human settlements from mandatory buffer zones around protected forests.</p>.<p>He said protecting public sector industries, supporting rubber farmers, and ensuring legal and financial interventions for safeguarding highrange communities reflect the government’s pro-people approach.</p>.<p>“Kerala presents a governance model where development and social justice go hand in hand,” he added.</p>.<p>Turning to the rubber sector, Vijayan said the crisis faced by farmers has its roots in national policies.</p>.<p>He pointed to the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement implemented by the Centre in 2010, which opened up imports and severely impacted Kerala’s rubber farmers.</p>.<p>“This policy was introduced by the Congress-led Centre and continued by the BJP government,” he said.</p>.<p>In contrast, he said, the LDF government in Kerala has taken steps to protect farmers by increasing the support price of rubber from Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg. “Kerala is the only state in the country providing a support price for rubber farmers.” The CM also said that Kerala Rubber Limited is being set up at Velloor with an investment of Rs 1,050 crore to develop a value-added rubber products industrial hub across 164 acres.</p>.<p>Additionally, a dedicated directorate for the plantation sector has been established as part of the government’s initiatives.</p>