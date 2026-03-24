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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan justifies remarks against G Sudhakaran; was referring to his 'betrayal'

Vijayan claimed that Sudhakaran's actions amounted to a betrayal of his and the party's ideology, and that is what he meant to convey through his remarks.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanG Sudhakaran

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