Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday kicked off the work of the tunnel road project between Wayanad and Kozhikode.

The project is expected to bring relief to the traffic woes along the Thamarasserry ghat road, which is part of NH 766 connecting Karnataka and Kerala. 

The twin tunnel between Kalladi near Meppadi in Wayanad and Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode will reduce distance by around 30 kilometres and saves at least 90 minutes travel time.

The LDF government is projecting the tunnel road project, which is a long pending one, as a major achievement in infrastructure development. 

The work of the project was earlier inaugurated by the Chief Minister ahead of the local body elections last year and on Friday the blasting of the rocks was kicked off by the Chief Minister near Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode ahead of the assembly polls.

Despite environmentalists raising serious concerns over the possible ecological impacts of the project on the Western ghats, the ministry of environment and forest gave the final stage-II clearance for the project that involves conversion of 17.26 hectares of forest land.

The length of the twin tunnel road will be 8.1kilometers and the total project cost is estimated at Rs. 2134 crore. 

The Konkan railway corporation is the implementation agency of the project, which will be the third longest tunnel road in the country once commissioned. The estimated duration for completing the project in four years.

The expert panel that gave environmental clearance to the project had also cited the ecological concerns and hence suggested a set of measures to to minimise environmental impact during the construction. 

The key concern of environmentalists is that the Meppadi region in Wayanad, which is one end of the tunnel road, witnessed several landslides over these years, including the 2024 Choooralmala - Mundakkai landslide that claimed around 300 lives.

However, a large section of people of Wayanad is welcoming the project as it will address their travel woes to Kozhikode, especially for emergency purposes like medical needs, as the Thamarasserry ghat road often faces traffic congestions.