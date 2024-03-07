Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches India’s first state-owned OTT platform

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday launched India's first government-owned OTT platform 'CSpace' with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming it as a decisive step in the onward journey of Malayalam Cinema.

Inaugurating CSpace, managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), at a function at Kairali Theatre here, the chief minister said this is a pioneering initiative that gives prominence to films with artistic and cultural value without hurting the mainstream film industry.

Noting that earning profit is the prime motive of the private-sector OTT platforms that mostly go for commercial movies, CSpace is set to make a mark as a medium that brings home quality films, he said.