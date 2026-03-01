<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> strongly flayed the attack on Iran by Israel and the United States and also urged the centre to take immediate measures to address the anxiety of scores of NRIs in the Gulf countries, a major chunk of which are Malayalis. </p><p>Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> urging that the centre need to be prepared to bring the NRIs home safely in case the situation demands. </p>.Sonal Chauhan appeals to PM Modi after getting stranded in Dubai.<p>Around three million Malayalis are estimated to be in Gulf countries. Kerala government agency NORKA Roots already opened a control room for NRIs. </p><p>Vijayan termed the US-Israel attack on Iran as one by 'rogue states'.</p><p> "What is being done by the US and Israel towards Iran by even killing that nation's supreme head and his family members was hooliganism and madness. American imperialism is heading this hooliganism of targeting nations that succumb to their interests. We should express our strong resentment against this," the CPM senior leader said.</p><p>He was speaking at the handing over of houses for Wayanad landslide survivors. </p>