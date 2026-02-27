Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to lead LDF in elections eyeing hattrick

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/pinarayi-vijayans-personal-messages-to-employees-ahead-of-kerala-assembly-polls-spark-data-misuse-charge-3908834">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> will continue to lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the third consecutive assembly election in the state as the CPM politburo on Friday gave exemptions to him in the general norms of maximum two consecutive terms as MLA and upper age limit of 75 for holding positions.</p><p>The decision, which was quite certain, will expedite the candidate selection process of the CPM that is already on. </p><p>The coming elections are too crucial to the CPM as Kerala is the lone state where the party is now in power.</p><p>The CPM is likely to give exemptions to more MLAs who have high chances of winning, especially since the outcome of the recent local body polls was not impressive for the LDF.</p>.Centre denied Kerala due assistance: Kerala CM Vijayan.<p>Vijayan, who first became an MLA in 1970, was elected to the state assembly six times from CPM's stronghold Kannur district. In the last two elections he won from his home constituency Dharmadam in Kannur. Vijayan, who is now 80, is likely to seek a mandate again from Dharmadam.</p><p>Meanwhile, there are reports that unrest is brewing in the CPM over moves to deny a third consecutive term for former health minister K K Shailaja who secured the highest margin in the 2021 assembly polls and was even considered as a probable chief minister. </p><p>Shailaja, who won from Mattanur in Kannur in 2021, may be asked by the party to contest from Peravoor constituency in the district, where sitting MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph is most likely to seek mandate again.</p>