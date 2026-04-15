<p>Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> has demanded the centre to drop the delimitation move.</p><p>Vijayan said that it needs to be strongly suspected as a move by the BJP-led government to sabotage the federal structure of the state by reducing the representation of states like Kerala that made achievements in controlling population, whereas north Indian states that failed to control population may get more representation in the Parliament. There was widespread allegation that the move is aimed at ensuring power for a long term.</p>.Will not tolerate Modi govt's 'gerrymandering' of constituencies through delimitation: SP.<p>"It seems that vested political interests were being implemented under the guise of increasing women representation. There is no doubt that women's representation needs to be increased in politics. But denying equal rights for all states amounted to sabotage of democracy. The state government is going ahead with such crucial measures without arriving at a consensus with the state," the CPM senior leader said.</p><p>Vijayan also said that taking up the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delimitation">delimitation</a> bill at a time when election process to four state assemblies and one union territory is yet to be completed has raised genuine suspicions about the political considerations behind it.</p><p>Vijayan pointed out that the proposed bill prepared on the basis of the 2011 census data will seriously affect equal justice to all states. "Democracy not just pertains to the number of seats won. It should ensure equal justice and representation for all sections," he said.</p>