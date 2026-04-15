Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges centre to drop delimitation move

Vijayan pointed out that the proposed bill prepared on the basis of the 2011 census data will seriously affect equal justice to all states.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayandelimitationInidan Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us