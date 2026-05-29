Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM refutes CPM's claim of BJP-Congress deal behind ED raids at Pinarayi Vijayan's houses

He also said that stringent action would be taken against those who attacked the ED officials.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsED raidsPinarayi VijayanV D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us