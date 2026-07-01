Kerala CM Satheesan says tax cut on low-alcohol beverages does not mean approval for their sale

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan </a>on Wednesday defended the UDF government's decision to cut taxes on low-alcohol beverages, but insisted the proposal would neither automatically come into force nor pave the way for their sale in the state.</p>.<p>The Assembly later passed the Finance Bill, giving legislative approval to the tax proposals announced in the state Budget, after the opposition staged a walkout accusing the government of using the Bill to facilitate the sale of low-alcohol beverages.</p>.<p>During his address, the CM stressed that the tax proposal should not be construed as a decision to permit the sale of such beverages in Kerala.</p>.<p>He said whether low-alcohol beverages would be allowed in the state would be decided separately as part of the UDF government's liquor policy after wider public consultations. If the government ultimately decided against introducing them, they would not be sold in the state, he said.</p>.Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan.<p>Rejecting the opposition's contention that notifying the tax rate would automatically result in their sale, Satheesan said the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which has a wholesale monopoly over liquor, would simply not procure such products if the government decided not to introduce them.</p>.<p>He accused the opposition of "unnecessarily politicising a simple issue" to overshadow the Budget and reiterated that tax proposals contained in it cannot be subjected to prior consultations.</p>.<p>Replying to the opposition's allegations before the Bill was taken up, Satheesan maintained that the proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages was part of the Budget itself and not a fresh provision inserted through the Finance Bill.</p>.<p>The Bill was passed after the House adopted the government's official amendments by voice vote.</p>.<p>Refuting the Opposition's charge that the proposal had been "smuggled" into the Finance Bill, Satheesan said the tax restructuring had been explicitly mentioned in his Budget speech and that incorporating Budget tax proposals into the Finance Bill was part of the normal legislative process.</p>.<p>The CM said the proposal was not a new initiative, claiming that a related file had originated on November 16, 2021, during the previous LDF government's tenure.</p>.<p>He said the recommendations of the A P Udayabhanu Commission and the Justice Ramachandran Committee had favoured promoting low-alcohol beverages to reduce dependence on hard <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor</a> and encourage alcohol de-addiction.</p>.<p>According to him, the then Excise Minister M V Govindan had approved the draft amendment, which was later referred to the Subject Committee for scrutiny.</p>.<p>Satheesan said the government was only creating a separate tax category for beverages with an alcohol content of up to 20 per cent. In comparison, the Indian Made Foreign Liquor currently sold in the state contains 42.86 per cent alcohol.</p>.<p>He said Kerala levies the highest taxes among the southern states on low-alcohol beverages and cited recommendations of the World Health Organisation favouring lower-alcohol beverages over hard liquor.</p>.Explained: Why V D Satheesan-led UDF govt's low-alcohol liquor policy has sparked a political storm in Kerala.<p>He referred to Karnataka's tax structure for similar products while citing the WHO recommendations.</p>.<p>The CM announced that 541 projects across various departments would be completed within the next 100 days under a time-bound implementation plan.</p>.<p>The Assembly was later adjourned sine die.</p>.<p>The CM's clarification assumes significance as the proposed tax cut on low-alcohol beverages has drawn criticism not only from the Opposition but also from within the ruling UDF.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has strongly opposed the proposal, while key ally the Indian Union Muslim League has expressed concern, prompting the government to clarify that any final decision would be taken only as part of the UDF government's liquor policy after wider consultations. </p>