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Kerala CM Satheesan says tax cut on low-alcohol beverages does not mean approval for their sale

Satheesan said the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which has a wholesale monopoly over liquor, would simply not procure such products if the government decided not to introduce them.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsKeralaLiquorV D Satheesan

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