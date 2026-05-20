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Kerala CM Satheesan says UDF was unaware full rendition of Vande Mataram would be sung at swearing-in

The issue sparked sharp political reactions, with the CPI(M) questioning the singing of the full Vande Mataram during the swearing-in ceremony of the UDF Cabinet.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D SatheesanVande Mataram

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