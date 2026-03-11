Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to ensure adequate LPG supply amid shortage concerns

The chief minister said there were apprehensions that uncertainty in LPG supply could also affect the service sector, including hotels and restaurants in the state.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsKerala NewsLPGWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us