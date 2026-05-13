Kerala CM selection: IUML to announce its stance after Congress call

<p>Malappuram, Kerala: Amid indications that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command may announce the next chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> anytime soon, the IUML on Wednesday said it would spell out its stand after the grand-old party takes a final decision.</p>.<p>The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the Congress-led UDF, held a crucial leadership meeting at the residence of its supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad.</p>.<p>Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the party leadership has authorised Thangal to take further decisions in the matter.</p>.<p>“We are waiting for a decision from the Congress high command in Delhi in this regard,” Kunhalikutty told reporters after the meeting.</p>.<p>“The meeting discussed all related matters and authorised Thangal to take further decisions. We will take a call after the high command announces the chief minister,” he said.</p>.<p>Kunhalikutty described the delay in the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate as "natural" in a democratic process and said it had not created any administrative hurdles in the state.</p>.<p>“We hope a decision will come at the earliest,” he added.</p>.<p>However, the senior League leader avoided direct replies to questions regarding the dissatisfaction openly expressed by some IUML leaders and MLAs over the delay in finalising the chief ministerial candidate.</p>.<p>Among those who attended the meeting were IUML state general secretary P M A Salam, MPs M P Abdussamad Samadani and P V Abdul Wahab, besides other senior leaders.</p>.<p>The Congress leadership has been facing mounting pressure to end the prolonged uncertainty over the chief ministerial post despite the UDF securing a decisive mandate in the recent Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are learnt to be among the prominent names under consideration for the top post, with intense consultations continuing in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The delay has triggered intense discussions within Congress circles over leadership and power-sharing arrangements, with different factions backing different contenders for the chief ministership.</p>.<p>The issue has also caused unease among UDF allies, particularly the IUML, with some League leaders publicly expressing concern that the prolonged indecision was sending a wrong message to the public and alliance workers.</p>.<p>A section of IUML leaders had recently urged the Congress to resolve the matter quickly, warning that continued uncertainty could affect the momentum gained after the alliance’s electoral victory.</p>.<p>The BJP and the LDF have also criticised the Congress over the delay, accusing the party of "failing" to arrive at a consensus on leadership despite receiving a clear electoral mandate.</p>