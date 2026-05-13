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Kerala CM selection: IUML to announce its stance after Congress call

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the party leadership has authorised Thangal to take further decisions in the matter.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsIUML

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