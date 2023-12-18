Kerala CM, SFI are bullies: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

While speaking to the media outside the university guest house, Khan also praised the Kerala Police as being the finest and the best in the country and said that the force was not to be blamed as it was not being allowed to discharge its duties.

He said he has repeatedly asked whether such black banners would have been permitted had the CM been staying there.

"If the banners were here, the police were protecting them on the instructions of the CM. You remove the police from here and I assure you the first person to instruct the SFI not to come near me will be the CM. That is because he knows the consequences if anybody touches me," he said.

At the same time, Khan also said that he feels no threat from the people of Kerala as they love him and he loves them.

Therefore, he will go into the city without the police accompanying him to show he does not feel threatened, the Governor said.

He said that he has written to the State Police Chief saying he does not want any police protection.

"In fact, the CM can use the police," Khan added.

He said that he was 'living on borrowed time' as he was over 70 years old and had already crossed the national average of life expectancy.

"So, if they want to do anything nasty, they are most welcome to...," he said.

He also claimed that his recent statements about Kannur were distorted.

Khan then asserted, "Kannur district has suffered for decades. Who was the man behind the violence in Kannur? The same man who instigated violence in Kannur, he thought the way he was able to frighten the people there, he will be able to frighten me."

"I am not going to be frightened. My ideal, who inspires me, is Swami Vivekananda. He said face the brute, face the terrible, and face it boldly and like monkeys, they will fall back if you cease to flee before them. If you do not feel frightened, they will simply disappear into thin air," Khan added.