Kerala CM terms assault on Congress workers a 'life saving act'

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Kerala police registered a case against CPM-DYFI activists for assaulting Youth Congress workers at Kannur on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has justified the assault as a 'life saving act'.
Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the luxury bus in which the Chief Minister and ministers were traveling as part of the ongoing mass outreach programme, 'Nava Kerala Sadas', were beaten up by CPM - DYFI activists at CPM's stronghold Kannur on Monday.
Video footage of the Youth Congress workers being beaten up using plant pots and sticks had also come out, triggering strong protest from Congress leaders. Subsequently the police registered a case against 14 CPM-DYFI activists by invoking various charges like murder attempt.
However, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday that the CPM-DYFI activists forcefully removed the Youth Congress workers from the road to save them from being hit by the bus. He also said that the party activists should continue to do such model acts.
"I could clearly see from the bus that the Youth Congress workers were standing on the road. Had the CPM-DYFI activists not removed them, they would have been hit by the bus. What should one do if a person stands on a railway track when a train approaches. I think such model rescue acts should continue," Vijayan said.
The Chief Minister's statement might put the police in a tight spot in taking further action in the case registered against the CPM-DYFI activists for assaulting the Youth Congress activists.
Meanwhile, a protest march taken out by Youth Congress activists to the venue of the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' on Tuesday turned violent after the police blocked the march.
The Chief Minister said that the Congress was frustrated over the huge response from the people to the mass outreach programme and hence they were trying to sabotage it.