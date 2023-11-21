Kerala CM terms assault on Congress workers a 'life saving act'

The Chief Minister's statement might put the police in a tight spot in taking further action in the case registered against the CPM-DYFI activists for assaulting the Youth Congress activists.

Meanwhile, a protest march taken out by Youth Congress activists to the venue of the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' on Tuesday turned violent after the police blocked the march.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress was frustrated over the huge response from the people to the mass outreach programme and hence they were trying to sabotage it.