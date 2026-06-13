Kerala CM V D Satheesan intervenes to resolve delay of financial aid to victim of medical negligence

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd%20satheesan"> V D Satheesan</a> on Saturday intervened to resolve the issue of delay in disbursement of financial assistance to a 10-year-old girl from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Palakkad </a>who had last year lost her right hand due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital.</p>.<p>Following his intervention, the Women and Child Welfare Department informed the CM that the all the arrears of the financial assistance will be cleared immediately, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.</p>.<p>The CMO said that Satheesan intervened in the matter following reports that the financial assistance promised by the government had not been provided to the girl's family for the last four months.</p>.Development means improved living standards of people, not big buildings: Kerala CM V D Satheesan.<p>It further said that the Director of the department told the CM the child was being provided the assistance under its sponsorship scheme which is also funded by the central government.</p>.<p>The Director also claimed that in the new financial year, the funds were not received and that is why the monetary assistance to the child was delayed.</p>.<p>The department assured the CM that the arrears will be cleared immediately using the other funds available with it, the statement said.</p>.<p>It also said that Satheesan has directed the State Minister of Women and Child Welfare Bindu Krishna to look into the reasons for the delay in the financial assistance.</p>.<p>The girl had suffered a fracture in her right hand last year while playing with her brother.</p>.<p>But due to the alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Palakkad, her hand had to be amputated.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the government promised her financial assistance and a prosthetic hand was also provided to her with help of then opposition leader Satheesan. </p>