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Kerala CM V D Satheesan intervenes to resolve delay of financial aid to victim of medical negligence

Following his intervention, the Women and Child Welfare Department informed the CM that the all the arrears of the financial assistance will be cleared immediately
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsKeralaPalakkadVD Satheesan

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