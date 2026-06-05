Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM V D Satheesan says no to ceremonial guard of honour

Satheesan also added that since there was already scarcity of police for routine jobs, the police need not be engaged in such ceremonial acts.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us