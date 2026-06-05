Kerala CM V D Satheesan says no to ceremonial guard of honour

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After minimising police escort, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed the police to do away with ceremonial guard of honour by police to him.</p><p>According to the Chief Minister's office, while the Chief Minister was given a ceremonial reception by the police at one venue, he directed senior officials to do away with such routine ceremonial guard of honours.</p><p>Satheesan also added that since there was already scarcity of police for routine jobs, the police need not be engaged in such ceremonial acts.</p>.No extravagance and only minimum security needed, says V D Satheesan.<p>Soon after taking over as the Chief Minister, Satheesan had directed the police to provide only minimum required security to him as well as minimum number of vehicles in his motorcade. He is also against blocking other vehicles to facilitate the movement of his vehicle.</p>