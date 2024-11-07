Kerala CM Vijayan alleges Priyanka contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami support

The CPI(M) Politburo member urged Congress leaders to recall a statement by the late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad, highlighting his firm stance against communal alliances.

He said in a by-election in Thalassery, EMS had openly stated, "We do not want RSS votes."

Referring to this example, Vijayan questioned whether Congress could take a similarly principled stand.

Vijayan made similar allegations while addressing a by-election meeting in support of the Left candidate in Wayanad, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Navya Haridas is the BJP candidate in the hill constituency.

The Wayanad by-election was triggered after Rahul Gandhi, who won seats in both Wayanad and Raebareli, chose to vacate the Wayanad seat. The by-election will be held on November 13.