<p>Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been frequently criticising the Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, said on Sunday that he had earlier met its leaders at their request.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at a 'meet the press' event held at the Kozhikode Press Club, Vijayan confirmed the meeting and said it took place at the CPI(M) state committee office.</p>.CPI(M), LDF never had links with Jamaat-e-Islami, did not seek their votes, claims Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan .<p>"They asked for an opportunity to meet me, so they came to the CPI(M) state committee office. But I did not give them any good certificate during the meeting," Vijayan said.</p>.<p>According to the chief minister, the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders spent the entire meeting trying to clarify their stance. He said leaders of the Solidarity Youth Movement were also present during the interaction.</p>.<p>"When they introduced the Solidarity leader, I told them to their face that they are the biggest antisocial elements now. They were shocked by my response," he said.</p>.<p>Vijayan said he responded in such a manner because, according to him, Solidarity "opposed all good initiatives in the state." "We do not hesitate to speak the truth—not then, not now," he added.</p>.<p>Jamaat-e-Islami is a Muslim organisation now being opposed by the CPI(M) and the ruling LDF, who allege it has close links with the UDF.</p>.<p>The Solidarity Youth Movement is the organisation's youth wing.</p>.<p>The chief minister has been constantly targeting Jamaat-e-Islami, calling it a "communal group", during recent press conferences held ahead of the local body elections in the state.</p>.<p>However, the UDF has claimed that the LDF and CPI(M) had in the past held meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami and sought its support during elections.</p>