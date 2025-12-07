Menu
Kerala CM Vijayan hits out at Jamaat-e-Islami, admits to past meeting with its leaders

Speaking to reporters at a 'meet the press' event held at the Kozhikode Press Club, Vijayan confirmed the meeting and said it took place at the CPI(M) state committee office.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 10:20 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 10:20 IST
