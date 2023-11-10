Kerala CM Vijayan to lead stir against Centre in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will spearhead a demonstration in New Delhi against the BJP government at the Centre in January. This is to protest against the Union government’s alleged neglect towards Kerala and anti-people policies.
A meeting of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday took the decision.
LDF convenor and CPI(M) senior leader E P Jayarajan told reporters that talks would be held with Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruling states also in this regard. All like minded parties would be also invited to the stir.
All ministers, MLAs and MPs of the Left Front in Kerala will take part in the stir, raising the genuine demands of the state and flaying the anti-people policies of the Centre. Ahead of that a series of campaigns will be carried out in Kerala to expose the centre's neglect towards Kerala.
Jayarajan also alleged that though there are 18 MPs from the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala at the Lok Sabha they were not making any interventions against the centre's neglect towards Kerala.