Kerala CM Vijayan to lead stir against Centre in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will spearhead a demonstration in New Delhi against the BJP government at the Centre in January. This is to protest against the Union government’s alleged neglect towards Kerala and anti-people policies.

A meeting of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday took the decision.

LDF convenor and CPI(M) senior leader E P Jayarajan told reporters that talks would be held with Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruling states also in this regard. All like minded parties would be also invited to the stir.