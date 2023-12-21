Kerala CM writes to Centre against Governor

It was learned that, though no specific demand for recalling the Governor was made in the letter, Vijayan stated that the Governor was attempting to disrupt peace in the state by creating provocations. The Governor's recent visit to Kozhikode city amidst protests by the Students Federation of India was also cited in the letter.

An inordinate delay in giving the nod to bills passed by the assembly was also pointed out.

Vijayan also expressed concerns that the Governor's stance against the state could strain the Centre-state relationship.

The Chief Minister's move came close on the heels of the Governor seeking reports from the state on security lapses that led to the SFI's protest against him, as well as on a petition seeking the need for imposing financial emergency in Kerala due to acute financial crunches. There were speculations that the Governor might send letters to the Centre based on the state government's response to his letters.