Kerala: College principal allegedly manhandled, threatened by SFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of CPM's students' outfit SFI allegedly manhandled a college principal and also threatened him of further attack at Kozhikode in Kerala.

The incident took place at Gurudeva College of Advanced studies at Koyilandy in Kozhikode.

A video of the SFI activists manhandling the principal Sunil Bhaskar and a teacher on Monday has come out. On Tuesday SFI local leaders warned the principal of further consequences.