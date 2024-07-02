Kerala: College principal allegedly manhandled, threatened by SFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of CPM's students' outfit SFI allegedly manhandled a college principal and also threatened him of further attack at Kozhikode in Kerala.
The incident took place at Gurudeva College of Advanced studies at Koyilandy in Kozhikode.
A video of the SFI activists manhandling the principal Sunil Bhaskar and a teacher on Monday has come out. On Tuesday SFI local leaders warned the principal of further consequences.
Apart from registering a case against the SFI activists for manhandling the principal and teacher, the police also registered a case against the principal on the basis of a complaint of SFI activists that the principal manhandled them.
The issue was over SFI setting up a help desk at the college in connection with introduction of four-year undergraduate courses. The principal said that the help desk was set up without permission and the SFI activists were even collecting personal details of the students.
Published 02 July 2024, 16:27 IST