Kerala: Communist veteran and ex-Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan turns 100

An anti-corruption crusader, Achuthanandan had earned much goodwill by openly opposing undesirable stands and acts of the party, especially the faction led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Even as there were attempts from within the party to deny him the chief minister post after the Left-front's election victory in 2006, the party had to succumb to the public outcry against attempts to sideline Achuthanandan.



A native of Alappuzha in Kerala, Achuthanandan was one of the founding leaders of the CPM in 1964.



Achuthanandan was a crowd puller and followed a peculiar oratory skill. His 'Amul Baby' jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tit-for-tat against Rahul's jibe at Achuthanandan for contesting election in his 90s had received national attention.

Achuthanandan played a key role in exposing many major corruption charges in Kerala. He initiated a major drive to evict the rampant encroachments by influential lobbies in the high range district of Idukki during his term as CM in between 2006 to 2011.