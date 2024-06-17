Kerala Congress apologises to Christians over controversial social media post

The BJP in Kerala on Sunday hit out at the Congress party in the state over its social media post on Modi's meeting with Pope Francis during the G7 Summit and alleged that it's X handle was seemingly run by "radical Islamists or Urban Naxals". The grand old party had earlier posted a picture of PM Modi with the Pope on its X handle along with a sarcastic comment that "Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God!" Irked by the post, BJP state chief Surendran had accused the Congress' state unit of posting derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders on its social media handle.