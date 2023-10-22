Kerala Congress chief Jose K Mani not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Kottayam: Kerala Congress president Jose K Mani on Sunday denied media reports that he will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Kottayam constituency and said he has a bigger responsibility given by his party.
Mani had represented Kottayam constituency in the Lok Sabha during the 2009 and 2014 elections. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member.
Talking to the media here, Mani said, 'The party has given me a bigger responsibility and I will be focusing on that. I have already said that I am not contesting for the Lok Sabha as candidate of Kerala Congress,' Mani said.
Kottayam seat is currently represented by Kerala Congress leader Thomas Chazhikadan.