Kerala

Kerala Congress chief Jose K Mani not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Last Updated 22 October 2023, 12:15 IST

Kottayam: Kerala Congress president Jose K Mani on Sunday denied media reports that he will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Kottayam constituency and said he has a bigger responsibility given by his party.

Mani had represented Kottayam constituency in the Lok Sabha during the 2009 and 2014 elections. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member.

Talking to the media here, Mani said, 'The party has given me a bigger responsibility and I will be focusing on that. I have already said that I am not contesting for the Lok Sabha as candidate of Kerala Congress,' Mani said.

Kottayam seat is currently represented by Kerala Congress leader Thomas Chazhikadan.

(Published 22 October 2023, 12:15 IST)
