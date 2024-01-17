Kerala Congress leader V D Satheesan calls Pinarayi Vijayan 'sadist'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having a 'sadist' mindset and finding 'joy' in seeing the blood of youngsters in police actions.
This scathing attack comes in response to the police action on Youth Congress workers during protests across Kerala over the last few weeks, resulting in many injuries.
"Vijayan is finding joy in seeing the blood of youngsters in police action due to his sadist mindset. He takes pleasure in suppressing agitations using the police. Vijayan is acting like dictators of the past," Satheesan told reporters.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress Kerala president Rahul Mankootathil has been granted bail in all four cases for which he was arrested.
Mankootathil was taken into custody by the police from his house last week.
This triggered a strong protest from Congress, alleging that Mankootathil was arrested like an absconding terrorist, even though he was present at public places.
The cases against him pertain to violent protests against the LDF.