Kerala Congress leader V D Satheesan calls Pinarayi Vijayan 'sadist'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having a 'sadist' mindset and finding 'joy' in seeing the blood of youngsters in police actions.

This scathing attack comes in response to the police action on Youth Congress workers during protests across Kerala over the last few weeks, resulting in many injuries.

"Vijayan is finding joy in seeing the blood of youngsters in police action due to his sadist mindset. He takes pleasure in suppressing agitations using the police. Vijayan is acting like dictators of the past," Satheesan told reporters.