<p>Uduma Assembly constituency MLA-elect K Neelakandan on Friday said he had filed a complaint with AICC observers for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, claiming that his preference for the chief minister's post was not recommended after the CLP meeting held recently in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>This comes after a media outlet published a photograph showing a list allegedly held by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">AICC</a> observer Mukul Wasnik while coming out after the CLP meeting on Thursday. It reportedly contains names of Congress MLAs and a column indicating their preferences for the Chief Minister’s post.</p><p>A few MLAs, including Sandeep Varier, Sajeev Joseph, T O Mohanan, Sunny Joseph, Usha Vijayan and T Siddique, were shown as having marked "KC", which was interpreted as support for K C Venugopal for the Chief Minister’s post.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | KC, RC or VD? As States awaits for new CM, Congress MLAs' choice leaked .<p>"KC+RC" was reportedly written against the name of I C Balakrishnan. "RC" has been interpreted has a reference to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is also a contender for the Chief Minister’s post.</p><p>However, the space in front of Neelakandan’s name reportedly remained blank.</p><p>Neelakandan, while speaking to reporters, said he had a preference for chief minister and had conveyed it to AICC observers Wasnik and Maken.</p><p>"I saw the photograph. I do not know why my preference was not recorded. I have sent an email to AICC leaders Wasnik and Maken in this regard and lodged my complaint," he said.</p><p>He said he did not know why his suggested name was not recorded, adding that it could create a wrong impression among party leaders and the public that he had not expressed his opinion before the AICC observers.</p><p>"I spoke to the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly this morning and he was convinced about it," he said.</p><p>Neelakandan, however, refused to reveal his preferred choice to the media. </p><p>Currently, V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are considered contenders for the Chief Minister’s post. </p><p>The final decision will be taken by the party high command after the CLP passes a resolution authorising the Congress president to decide on the matter.</p><p>The Congress has 63 MLAs in the Assembly, while the UDF secured 102 seats in the election held for the 140-member House. </p>