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Kerala: Congress MLA files complaint with AICC observers over omission his Chief Minister preference

Neelakandan, while speaking to reporters, said he had a preference for chief minister and had conveyed it to AICC observers Wasnik and Maken.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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