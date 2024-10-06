Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala controversial IPS officer facing allegations of meeting RSS leaders shifted

The decision to shift Ajithkumar was taken on the basis of an inquiry report of state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 17:37 IST
India NewsKeralaRSSIPS

Follow us on :

Follow Us