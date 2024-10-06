Kerala controversial IPS officer facing allegations of meeting RSS leaders shifted

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: IPS officer M R Ajithkumar, who faced a series of allegations including secret meetings with RSS leaders, was shifted from the key post of Additional DGP (law and order).</p><p>Manoj Abraham has been posted as ADGP (law and order).</p><p>The decision to shift Ajithkumar was taken on the basis of an inquiry report of state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's office denounces media for 'creating fake news'.<p>Meanwhile, there was widespread criticism that only a "namesake action" was taken against Ajithkumar as the Chief Minister "wanted to protect him".</p><p>Congress senior leader and former home minister Ramesh Chennithala reacted saying that Ajithkumar was acting as per the chief minister's directives and hence, the chief minister was "unable to take stringent action against him".</p><p>Ajithkumar had called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on 2023 May 22 and BJP-RSS leader Ram Madhav on June 2. Congress alleged that the meeting was part of hatching conspiracy to create trouble at the Thrissur Pooram festival to help BJP in the Lok Sabha polls through Hindu vote consolidation in BJP's favour.</p>