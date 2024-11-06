Kerala cops search Congress female leaders' bedrooms; party protests lack of women personnel

<p>The Kerala police searched the bedrooms of two female Congress leaders around midnight early Wednesday, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1854061081444209028">reported</a>.</p>.<p>On the police searching rooms of female Congress leaders, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "It is a drama scripted by BJP leadership and directed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Two of our important women leaders' bedrooms had been searched at midnight. Who gave the order to search the bedroom of two important women leaders? Both of them are well-known female leaders of the Kerala society. This is a clear drama. We will take all legal steps to protect our women leaders. If it is a routine checkup, why not a female police constable present there?... We are going to protest and take legal action also."</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>