Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala cops search Congress female leaders' bedrooms; party protests lack of women personnel

'It is a drama scripted by BJP leadership and directed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan,' alleged Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 07:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 07:39 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us