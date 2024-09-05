Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, actor Edavela Babu

Kochi: A sessions court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to rape accused actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh and small-time actor Edavela Babu, who has been booked for sexual assault. "Petition is allowed," Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge, Honey M Varghese said in the order allowing the respective anticipatory bail pleas of Mukesh and Babu.

The allegation of rape against Mukesh has been made by a female actor who also levelled accusations of sexual assault against actors Babu and Jayasurya and others. Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh who claimed that the charge against him was the outcome of him not succumbing to blackmail attempts by the complainant.