Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 123 yrs for rape of minor daughter

The court sentenced the man to 40 years each for the offences of section 376(3) (rape of girl below 16 years of age) of the IPC and sections 5(l) (repeated penetrative sexual assault) and 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault of a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and three years for the offence under section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 123 years in the sexual assault of elder daughter.