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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Kerala court sentences doctor Vandana Das' killer to life imprisonment, while family seeks death penalty.
Key facts
• Life sentence imposed
The Kollam court sentenced G Sandeep to life imprisonment for murdering Dr Vandana Das, with a 30-year term for other offenses to run concurrently.
• Prosecution's appeal
The special public prosecutor plans to appeal for a death penalty, citing the brutality of the crime as a 'rarest-of-rare' case.
• Family's reaction
Dr Das' family expressed relief but dissatisfaction, with her father and mother calling for maximum punishment and appealing the verdict.
• Crime details
Sandeep, a school teacher, attacked Dr Das 27 times with surgical scissors inside a taluk hospital in May 2023 after initially assaulting police officers.
Key statistics
May 10, 2023
Date of the crime
30 years
Total sentence duration
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:13 IST