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Kerala court sentences man to life imprisonment in doctor Vandana Das murder case

The victim's father said that the verdict has come as a relief for the family, but he cannot authoritatively say whether his daughter has got justice.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:13 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala court sentences man to life imprisonment in doctor Vandana Das murder case

In one line
Kerala court sentences doctor Vandana Das' killer to life imprisonment, while family seeks death penalty.
Key facts
Life sentence imposed
The Kollam court sentenced G Sandeep to life imprisonment for murdering Dr Vandana Das, with a 30-year term for other offenses to run concurrently.
Prosecution's appeal
The special public prosecutor plans to appeal for a death penalty, citing the brutality of the crime as a 'rarest-of-rare' case.
Family's reaction
Dr Das' family expressed relief but dissatisfaction, with her father and mother calling for maximum punishment and appealing the verdict.
Crime details
Sandeep, a school teacher, attacked Dr Das 27 times with surgical scissors inside a taluk hospital in May 2023 after initially assaulting police officers.
Key statistics
27
Number of stab wounds
May 10, 2023
Date of the crime
30 years
Total sentence duration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:13 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsCrimemurderCourt

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