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Kerala CPI(M) dilly-dallying over SDPI support; CM Pinarayi losing his cool

Pinarayi even accused journalists of trying to establish that CPI(M) was having some links with communal outfits.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanSDPI

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