<p>The CPI(M) in Kerala is dilly-dallying over the support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered as the political outfit of banned Popular Front of India (PFI).</p><p>The CPI(M) earlier used to openly state that it did not want the support of communal outfits. Hence the CPI(M) is now caught up in a tight spot over SDPI support.</p>.Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 FAQs | Documents that are valid ID proofs for voting.<p>SDPI has considerable Muslim vote base in many constituencies across the state. In the recent local body election 102 candidates of SDPI had won. Hence the CPI(M) is unable to outrightly reject SDPI's support.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is even losing his cool over the last few days over questions on SDPI's support. He even accused journalists of trying to establish that CPI(M) was having some links with communal outfits.</p><p>A press conference of Vijayan in Kollam on Monday witnessed dramatic scenes. As Vijayan ended the press conference, a couple of journalists expressed their strong protest alleging that the Chief Minister was taking questions only from reporters of CPI(M) run newspaper and channel. Vijayan who was about to leave the room returned to his seat and said that some journalists had some intentions and hence created such scenes.</p><p>Other CPI(M) leaders, including party general secretary M A Baby, said that the CPI(M) had no deals with SDPI or other communal outfits. But they also maintain that the CPM could not prevent anyone from voting for the party.</p><p>The Congress is also stepping up attacks against the CPI(M) over SDPI's support especially since Vijayan and other CPI(M) leaders were criticizing Congress over support of Jamaath-e-Islami's political outfit Welfare Party of India to Congress.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Welfare Party is also planning to back LDF in constituencies like Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram where the BJP has chances to win and LDF is the main opponent. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom.</p><p>The Welfare Party that backed the Congress in the local body election had claimed that its candidates had won in 75 wards.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP is trying for Hindu vote consolidation by raising the SDPI and Welfare Party support to the CPI(M) and the Congress.</p>