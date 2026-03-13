<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Deviating from its earlier progressive stand, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is learnt to have decided to oppose entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p><p>The state government will convey its stand to the Supreme Court which is considering reviewing petitions against the 2018 order lifting the ban on entry on women in the 10-50 age group to the temple citing beliefs and customs.</p>.Sabarimala women entry: Kerala government to take appropriate decision, says CPI(M).<p>The U-turn of the Pinarayi Vijayan government that comes just ahead of the Assembly polls could be interpreted as a move to please the devotees, especially since the LDF government faced much criticism for trying to enforce the SC order allowing entry of women of all ages in 2018.</p><p>Two women, Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, were allowed to enter the hill shrine on January 2, 2019 with police protection.</p><p>Congress and BJP termed the LDF government's 'u-turn' as one ahead of the Assembly polls. They asked the government to tender an apology to devotees and withdraw cases registered against scores of devotees who staged protests against it.</p><p>"The change in government's stand was due to fear of backlash in the election," Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said.</p><p>CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the state government would be conveying its stand to the Supreme Court on the basis of legal aspects and present circumstances. </p><p>"The CPI(M) always tried to protect the feelings of believers. There was no question of the the party changing its stand. The SC did not directly ask whether women should be allowed to enter Sabarimala or not, but only asked remarks on seven Constitutional and legal issues," he said..</p><p>The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the Sabarimala temple had also recently decided to oppose the entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Ayyappa temple maintaining that the board was bound to protect temples as well as its beliefs and customs. </p><p>Last month the SC had asked all the parties involved in the matter to give their opinion before March 14 on the review petition.</p><p>Women in the 10-50 age group are banned in the temple based on the belief that lord Ayyappa is a 'Naishtika brahmachari' (celibate) and hence women in menstruating age should not be allowed.</p><p>Even as the previous Congress government in Kerala had opposed lifting the ban, the LDF government that succeeded had changed the stand and backed the demand to lift the ban. </p><p>The Pinarayi Vijayan government was highlighting it as a progressive stand. But a drain in Hindu votes for the CPI(M) in the subsequent polls was widely interpreted as an aftermath of the stand. </p>