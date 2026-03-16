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Kerala CPI(M)reels under dissidents' threat

Former three-time CPI(M) MLA P Aisha Potti, who recently joined the Congress by accusing the CPI(M) leadership of neglecting her, is likely to be fielded by the Congress at Kottarakkara in Kollam.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:41 IST
Indian PoliticsKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanCPI (M)

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