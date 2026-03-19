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Kerala CPI(M)'s efforts to woo disgruntled IUML leaders in Malappuram yields no results

LDF had sent out feelers to IUML leaders Abdurahman Randathani and Shafi Chaliyam after they openly expressed displeasures in IUML's candidate selection.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsLeft Democratic FrontCPI (M)

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