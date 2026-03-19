<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Attempts by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala to woo disgruntled leaders in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a key coalition partner of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front, did not work.<br></p><p>LDF had sent out feelers to IUML leaders Abdurahman Randathani and Shafi Chaliyam after they openly expressed displeasures in IUML's candidate selection.</p> .CPI(M) likely to woo disgruntled IUML leaders.<p>However, the two leaders later clarified that they would remain with the IUML itself.</p><p>Randathani had openly expressed his displeasure over IUML candidate selection on Wednesday. Chaliyam, who was pinning high hopes of becoming IUML candidate at Vallikunnu in Malappuram, had also expressed displeasure over not getting the seat.</p> .<p>Subsequently, the LDF explored the option of wooing the two to LDF camps and fielding them at Malappuram, which is generally considered as IUML's stronghold.</p><p>However, by Wednesday evening itself Chaliyam clarified that there was no question of him moving out of IUML. Randathani, who held talks with IUML top leaders on Wednesday night, told reporters on Thursday that his grievances would be addressed by the party.</p> .<p>While CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan openly praised Randathani on Wednesday after the latter made critical remarks against IUML in a social media post, some leader of Indian National League, which is a coalition partner in Left Democratic Front, reportedly contacted Chaliyam on Wednesday.</p><p>Malappuram is the largest district with 16 MLA. In 2021 LDF won only three seats and the remaining 13 were won by UDF.</p>