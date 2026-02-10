Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CPM embarrassed over renowned poet K Satchidanandan's critical remarks

CPM district secretary K V Abdulkhader, who called on the poet, later said that the poet was making a general remark only and it was not related to the upcoming polls in Kerala.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsKeralaCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us