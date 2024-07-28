Kerala CPM makes political, ideological moves to resist Ezhava vote drift to BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to resist the erosion of its traditional Hindu-Ezhava votes to the BJP camp, the CPM in Kerala has initiated political and ideological strategies.
Politically, the party is trying to resist through interventions by party cadres in the Ezhava community forum Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). On the other hand, the party has already started unleashing an ideological campaign that the BJP-Sangh Parivar agendas go against the secular ideologies of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
Hindu-Ezhava is the single largest community in Kerala. It constitutes 23 per cent of the state's population. It has been traditionally considered as a pro-left vote bank. But in this Lok Sabha elections, there was considerable flow of Ezhava votes in favour of BJP. It is considered to be due to influence of BJP's coalition partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which is linked with the SNDP leadership.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan himself is leading the ideological attack. He has repeatedly alleged that the BJP and Sangh Parivar were trying to saffronise SNDP through BDJS. He has also highlighted the secular ideologies and preachings of Sree Narayana Guru to accuse the SNDP leadership, especially general secretary Vellappally Natesan, of compromising with the Hindutva ideologies of BJP.
The CPM also decided to hold meetings of party local leaders and workers who are active members of SNDP. Through them the party hopes to influence the other community members against drifting towards the BJP.
Meanwhile, SNDP general secretary criticises the CPM for alleging that SNDP was being saffronised. Natesan said that the CPM could regain support of the Ezhava community only if it corrected its approaches, especially the minority appeasement.
