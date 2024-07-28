Kerala CPM makes political, ideological moves to resist Ezhava vote drift to BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to resist the erosion of its traditional Hindu-Ezhava votes to the BJP camp, the CPM in Kerala has initiated political and ideological strategies.

Politically, the party is trying to resist through interventions by party cadres in the Ezhava community forum Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). On the other hand, the party has already started unleashing an ideological campaign that the BJP-Sangh Parivar agendas go against the secular ideologies of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Hindu-Ezhava is the single largest community in Kerala. It constitutes 23 per cent of the state's population. It has been traditionally considered as a pro-left vote bank. But in this Lok Sabha elections, there was considerable flow of Ezhava votes in favour of BJP. It is considered to be due to influence of BJP's coalition partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which is linked with the SNDP leadership.