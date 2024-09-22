Kerala CPM urges ruling front MLA to stop open attack on Pinarayi govt

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM in Kerala has urged party-backed independent MLA P V Anvar to refrain from raising allegations against the government in the public.

CPM state secretariat said in a statement that Anvar's open allegations were weakening the government, and were giving chances to the opposition parties to attack the state government. The statement also said that the complaints given by Anvar were being looked into by the government and the party.

The party's directive came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly criticised Anvar by citing his past Congress connection.

Anvar had raised serious allegations against Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi and Additional DGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar. Howver, Vijayan strongly rejected the allegations against Sasi.

No action was taken against Ajithkumar so far citing that the inquiry was still progressing.