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Homeindiakerala

Kerala creates separate AI portfolio to boost artificial intelligence sector

The new portfolio has been assigned to IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, who will also handle Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and Start-ups.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsArtificial IntelligenceVD Satheesan

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