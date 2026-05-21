Kerala creates separate AI portfolio to boost artificial intelligence sector

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Giving greater thrust to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> (AI) sector, the V D Satheesan government in Kerala has made AI a separate portfolio.</p><p>The new portfolio has been assigned to IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, who will also handle Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and Start-ups.</p><p>According to government sources, the move aims to bring AI-related initiatives under a separate wing to further strengthen the sector. The minister, who recently held talks with senior officials of the department, has directed them to submit a report in this regard. Moreover, several AI-related companies, including startups, are already operating in Kerala.<br></p>.Tamil Nadu becomes second state to have dedicated ministry for Artificial Intelligence.<p>The UDF-Congress election manifesto had also emphasised the use of AI across various sectors.</p><p>The Kerala government's decision coincides with the move by the C Joseph Vijay-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government to create a separate department for AI.</p>